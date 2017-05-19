7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Comedy show, Treasure Island Flea tickets, Peet's Cold Brew

It's time for Finney's Friday Free Stuff! Here's what we're giving away this week:

Robert Hawkins comedy performance at Punch Line
Robert Hawkins has been featured on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," and is a past winner of the California State University Comedy Competition. See him live!

The first 250 people to email plsf@livenation.com with your full name, number of tickets (up to 4 tickets), and desired show time will get them.

You can pick from the showtimes below:
Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 25 at 8 p.m.
Friday, May 26 at 8 p.m. or 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, May 27 9:45 p.m.

Treasure Island Flea
The Treasure Island Flea Market is celebrating its six-year anniversary this Memorial Day. You can attend on May 27 and May 28. The event showcases local musicians, entertainers, and has a bar full of wines, beers, and spirits in addition to shopping.

The first 1,000 people to click here can claim two free entry tickets to the event.

Peet's Cold Brew coffee
Peet's is a Bay Area staple and since the launch of their Cold Brew it has become the top single serve cold brew brand in the Bay Area.

The first 250 people to send in a self-addressed stamped envelope to Peet's will receive a coupon in the mail for their new Cold Brew coffee.

Here's where to send it:
Peet's ABC 7 Free Stuff
Attention: Public Relations Manager
1400 Park Avenue
Emeryville, CA 94608

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
