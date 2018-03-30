FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Contra Costa Home & Garden Show, Moso Natural

This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we're giving away free tickets to the Contra Costa Home & Garden show in Concord, and free Moso Natural air purifying bags.
Contra Costa Home & Garden Show
Everyone to click here will win two free tickets to the Contra Costa Home & Garden Show in Concord. The 33rd annual Spring Show is April 6-8, 2018 at the Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord CA. This giveaway is a $12 value.
Kick off your spring season with the 33rd annual Contra Costa Home & Garden Show. The show will feature hundreds of exhibits for the home and the yard. Check out landscaping ideas, pools and spas, fencing, and outdoor furniture. For the inside of your home, explore floors, windows, shutters, remodeling ideas and more.
Show specials include product demonstrations, and you will go home with energy saving and decorating ideas.
Click here for more information about the Contra Costa Home & Garden Show.
Moso Natural
The first 250 people who use the promo code "FinneysFreeStuff" on the Moso Natural website will win a free 200mg Moso Bag. This giveaway is a $10 value.
The 200g Moso Natural Air Purifying Bag covers a 90 square foot area and is perfect for your car, closet or small pet area. Moso bamboo charcoal maintains a fresh, odor-free, dry environment and continually works to remove smells, allergens, harmful pollutants and excess moisture from your air.
Bamboo charcoal contains millions of tiny pores that can attract and absorb everything out of the air like a magnetic sponge. It is completely fragrance free, non-toxic, and lasts up to two years.
The Moso Bag replaces traditional scented air fresheners that only cover up a bad odor and frequently contain dangerous chemicals such as formaldehyde and petroleum.
Click here for more information about Moso Natural.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
