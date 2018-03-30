7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Contra Costa Home & Garden Show, Moso Natural

EMBED </>More Videos

Get free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

By
This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we're giving away free tickets to the Contra Costa Home & Garden show in Concord, and free Moso Natural air purifying bags.

Contra Costa Home & Garden Show

Everyone to click here will win two free tickets to the Contra Costa Home & Garden Show in Concord. The 33rd annual Spring Show is April 6-8, 2018 at the Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord CA. This giveaway is a $12 value.

Kick off your spring season with the 33rd annual Contra Costa Home & Garden Show. The show will feature hundreds of exhibits for the home and the yard. Check out landscaping ideas, pools and spas, fencing, and outdoor furniture. For the inside of your home, explore floors, windows, shutters, remodeling ideas and more.

Show specials include product demonstrations, and you will go home with energy saving and decorating ideas.

Click here for more information about the Contra Costa Home & Garden Show.

Moso Natural

The first 250 people who use the promo code "FinneysFreeStuff" on the Moso Natural website will win a free 200mg Moso Bag. This giveaway is a $10 value.

The 200g Moso Natural Air Purifying Bag covers a 90 square foot area and is perfect for your car, closet or small pet area. Moso bamboo charcoal maintains a fresh, odor-free, dry environment and continually works to remove smells, allergens, harmful pollutants and excess moisture from your air.

Bamboo charcoal contains millions of tiny pores that can attract and absorb everything out of the air like a magnetic sponge. It is completely fragrance free, non-toxic, and lasts up to two years.

The Moso Bag replaces traditional scented air fresheners that only cover up a bad odor and frequently contain dangerous chemicals such as formaldehyde and petroleum.

Click here for more information about Moso Natural.

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shopping7 On Your Sidefree stuffbeauty productsfoodcooking
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row
7 On Your Side tax hotline with Michael Finney
Ask Finney: Tax credits, pet insurance, cable box rentals
Consumer Catch-up: Adobe tracking you online, Valpak mailing out $100 checks
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
Dunkin' Donuts running shoes are real
7 on Your Side tells you how to find out if you're a victim of spoofing
KB Toys may return in Toys 'R' Us absence
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
More Shopping
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
Peninsula cities band together as sea level rise threatens homes, businesses
iPhone update lets you turn off battery slow-down setting
What trees to cut down? Alameda grapples with decisions after tree fell on dad
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row
Credit union suing SF over 'worthless' taxi medallions
VIDEO: Warriors coach says players are free to participate in Sacramento protests
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Judge issues order allowing San Jose immigrant facing deportation to stay in US
Alleged Russian hacker appears in San Francisco federal court
Snoop Dogg signs autographs at Oakland's Dope ERA store
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
Peninsula cities band together as sea level rise threatens homes, businesses
Credit union suing SF over 'worthless' taxi medallions
More Video