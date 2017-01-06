FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Crunch Gym passes, Mamma Chia's organic beverages

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF
Crunch Gym Guest Passes
Get your New Year's resolutions started right with free two week guest passes to Crunch Gym. The two week pass includes a personal training session. You can also try out all the free classes Crunch has to offer. It's the perfect way to start off the new year. There are 11 Crunch Fitness locations to choose from in the Bay Area including one in Walnut Creek that will have a grand opening celebration on January 18th.
Mamma Chia's organic Chia Vitality Beverages
Another healthy way to start the year is with one of 500 coupons for Mamma Chia's organic Chia Vitality Beverages. Mamma Chia pairs high quality organic chia seeds with organic fruit juices to create delicious and fun drinks that promote good health and vitality. They include dietary fibers, protein, calcium and more! All you have to do is sign up here to get your coupon for a free beverage in the mail.
