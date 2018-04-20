FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay, Bay Area Wedding Fairs

This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we're giving away free tickets to the Earplay chamber music concert, and free tickets to the Bay Area Wedding Fairs event at Levi's Stadium.
Earplay Chamber Music
The first 100 people to email earplay@earplay.org will win two free tickets to the Earplay chamber music concert. The concert, The Way Things Go, is Monday April 30, 2018 at Herbst Theater, 401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco.
You must include "ABC7" in the subject line of your email, and request tickets under your full name. Winners will receive email confirmation, and can pick up the tickets at Will-Call by 7:00pm before the performance.
This giveaway is a $50 value.
Experience an unpredictable evening of bold, new, classical chamber music. The music for the 33rd season of Earplay is written by trailblazing composers and performed by the Earplay ensemble in their signature passionate and ferocious style. The focus composer for Earplay's 2018 season is Earplay co-founder Richard Festinger.
Bonus: enjoy a pre-concert conversation with the composers at 6:45pm, included with your ticket.
Click here for more information about Earplay.
Bay Area Wedding Fairs
The first 400 people who use the exclusive promo code "ABCFREE" on the Bay Area Wedding Fairs website will win free tickets to the upcoming wedding show at Levi's Stadium. The event is Sunday April 22, 2018 at Levi's Stadium, 4900 Marie P Bartolo Way, Santa Clara.
This giveaway is an $80 value. Limit four tickets per transaction.
Bay Area Wedding Fairs is bringing in the Bay's best wedding professionals, bridal fashion, decor and more. Experience 3 floors filled with exhibits, displays, gown sales, and a glamorous Runway Fashion show.
Couples can participate in onstage contests for wedding prizes and discounts and enter to win a Las Vegas getaway. One Lucky couple will win the Ultimate $10,000 Wedding Package Grand Prize.
Since 2002, Bay Area Wedding Fairs has worked to ensure that engaged couples have their best wedding and enables local businesses to promote their products and services to the largest stage in the wedding industry. Engaged couples get the unique shopping experience of meeting vendors face-to-face, so they can get all their wedding planning needs taken care of under one roof.
Click here for more information about Bay Area Wedding Fairs.
