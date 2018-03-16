FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers

  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we're giving away free tickets to the Earplay chamber music concert, and a free ice cream cone at Super Duper Burgers.

Earplay

The first 100 people to email earplay@earplay.org will win two free tickets to the Earplay Magnetic Commentaries concert. This giveaway is a $50 value.

The concert is Monday, March 19, 7:30pm at the Atrium Theater in the Veteran's Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco.

You must include "ABC7FreeTickets" in the subject line, and request tickets under your full name. Winners will receive an email confirmation and can pick up their tickets at Will Call by 7:00pm the night of the performance.

Experience an unpredictable evening of bold, new, classical chamber music written by trail-blazing composers and performed by the unrivaled Earplay ensemble in their signature passionate and ferocious style.

Participate in Earplay's 33rd season: music without beginning or end. This is music you won't hear anywhere else!

BONUS: Join in a pre-concert conversation with the composers at 6:45pm included with your ticket.

Click here for more information about Earplay.

Super Duper Burgers

The first 250 people to come by Super Duper Burgers' new Concord location on Monday, March 19 and mention the Finney's Friday Free Stuff segment will win a free kid's soft-serve ice cream cone.

Super Duper has been voted Bay Area's Best Burger for the flavor, quality, value and commitment to working with local farms and vendors. Now, the East Bay can enjoy Super Duper with their first East Bay location in Concord.

The restaurant works with Straus Family Creamery in Marin County to bring you organic soft-serve ice cream. They also use Straus Family Creamery dairy for their organic milkshakes.

Super Duper builds its restaurants sustainably, locally, and with an unwavering commitment to quality. They work with local designers, sign painters, and artisans, and all of their packaging is 100% compostable.

This offer is good ONLY at the Super Duper Burgers location in Concord, 2001-2003 Diamond Blvd. This offer is good ONLY Monday, March 19, 2018.

Click here for more information about Super Duper Burgers.

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
