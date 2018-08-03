7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Hoffman Academy, Togo's

EMBED </>More Videos

We have free piano lessons from Hoffman Academy, plus free 20 oz. soft drinks from Togo's. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

By
This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we have free piano lessons from Hoffman Academy, plus free 20 oz. soft drinks from Togo's. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

Hoffman Academy

The first 200 people to visit this link and click "Create Premium Account" will receive one free month of Premium online piano lessons via Hoffman Academy. This giveaway is an $18 value.

Everyone is eligible to receive 10 percent off a year of Premium lessons.

Joseph Hoffman began playing the piano at age six. He started teaching piano to kids in the neighborhood to pay for graduate school, and began offering lessons without charge to children who could not afford them.

Hoffman spent several years actively researching the best methods available for teaching music. He created the "Hoffman Method," which focuses on learning by ear before learning by eye.

Online games help with mastery of concepts, and practice tracks make students feel like pros.

Hoffman Academy offers free piano lessons as part of its commitment to the original mission and vision: anyone who wants to improve themselves musically should be able to do so, no matter the reason.

Click here for more information about Hoffman Academy.

Togo's

The first 200 people to enter our exclusive promo code "FinneysFriday" on the Togo's online ordering website will receive a free 20 oz. fountain soft drink.

This giveaway is a $2.50 value. You must have an online ordering account to receive this offer. Sign up or log in to use the promo code.

Togo's is known for its big, fresh, and meaty sandwiches. The restaurant just launched its newest signature menu item, the Pretzelrami, and is celebrating with this giveaway!

Togo's has re-imagined the nearly 50-year old company to focus on what fans love most - bold flavors, premium ingredients, and generous portions. You'll notice some changes when you check out their restaurants, including an updated logo and new decor.

Everyone can receive $3 off the new Pretzelrami by joining the Togo's Rewards program.

Click here for more information about Togo's.

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shopping7 On Your Sidefree stuffpianofoodSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 on Your Side's Michael Finney helps consumers at Santa Clara County Fair
Look out for these email scams
Thinking of ditching the dryer? Try line-drying clothes instead!
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
Parents planning on spending more for back-to-school shopping
Consumer Reports tells you how to keep your cutting boards clean
Consumer Reports helps you what to look for when buying a kitchen appliance
Verizon offers free iPhone, then bills customer for it
More Shopping
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News