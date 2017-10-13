FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Mamma Chia, San Francisco Armory

It's time for Finney's Friday Free Stuff. Here's what we're giving away this week.
Mamma Chia Vitality Beverage
The first 300 people to visit this link will win a free Mamma Chia Vitality Beverage.
Click here for more information.
San Francisco Armory
The first 200 people to head to the website and select their desired date and time will win free tickets for a Historical Tour of the San Francisco Armory. 4 tickets maximum per order.
Click here for more information.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
