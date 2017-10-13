7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Mamma Chia, San Francisco Armory

EMBED </>More Videos

Get free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney! (KGO)

By
It's time for Finney's Friday Free Stuff. Here's what we're giving away this week.

Mamma Chia Vitality Beverage

The first 300 people to visit this link will win a free Mamma Chia Vitality Beverage.

Click here for more information.

San Francisco Armory

The first 200 people to head to the website and select their desired date and time will win free tickets for a Historical Tour of the San Francisco Armory. 4 tickets maximum per order.

Click here for more information.

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shopping7 On Your Sidefree stuffbay area eventsSan JoseSan FranciscoMarinBerkeleyBay PointSanta ClaraBurlingame
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
How to make sure your donations help fire victims not scammers
LIST: 7 On Your Side status updates on North Bay wineries
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney has tips for fire victims with destroyed houses
RESOURCES: Getting in touch, marking yourself safe in North Bay fires
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
Coach changing its name to Tapestry
What stores are closed on Thanksgiving?
Recall issued for Fitness Gear resistance tubes
Oops! Anthropologie lists $8,000 couch for free on website
More Shopping
Top Stories
VICTIMS IDENTIFIED: 14 year old among 36 dead in North Bay fires
How to make sure your donations help fire victims not scammers
VIDEO: Santa Rosa resident finds missing dog after long search
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
North Bay Wildfires Day 6: Searchers find more bodies at Santa Rosa mobile home park
Interactive map allows Santa Rosa residents to view burned homes
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
Show More
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More News
Top Video
How to make sure your donations help fire victims not scammers
Napa Valley firefighters focus on holding flames at Dry Creek Road
VIDEO: Santa Rosa resident finds missing dog after long search
Petaluma assists in fire efforts with makeshift homes for evacuees
More Video