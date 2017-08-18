FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Mikey's Muffins, TruMoo

It's time for Finney's Friday Free Stuff. Here's what we're giving away this week.
Mikey's Muffins
The first 400 people to click this link will win a printable coupon for one free box of Mikey's snack products.
TruMoo Chocolate Milk
The first 250 people to email your full name and mailing address to TruMooGiveaway@legendpr.com will win a mailed coupon for 1 free gallon -OR- 2 half gallons of TruMoo chocolate milk!
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
