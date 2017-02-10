7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pacific Orchid and Garden Expo, Antique show tickets

Free tickets to Adam Ferrara at Cobb's Comedy Club and a free carton of Breakfast Hero pancake batter from Revolution Foods are available for Finney's Friday Free stuff!

By
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF

Free tickets to the Pacific Orchid and Garden Expo

The all-new 65th annual Pacific Orchid and Garden Expo is happening at the San Francisco County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park from Feb. 24-26.

Come admire some of the nation's most beautiful flowers and learn about maintaining them in your own home. This year's theme is Big Ideas for Small Gardens.
The first 400 people who email their first and last name to PacOrchidExpo@gmail.com will receive a free ticket.

Free parking pass and tickets to antiques show at the Alameda County Fairgrounds

The antiques show is Feb. 19 and is a monthly event. You can visit for unique finds from 400 dealers every third Sunday of the month. All items are at least 20 years old.

The first 200 people to email info@turkeyprod.com with "Finney's Friday Free Stuff" in the subject will receive electronic passes.

YOu can claim your parking pass at Gate 8 after you receive a confirmation email.

Click here to learn more about the antiques shows.

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
