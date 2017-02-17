FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Persona Pizzeria cheese pizza, Exploratorium tickets

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF
Persona Pizzeria cheese pizza
At Persona Pizzeria you can choose from a chef-inspired specialty pizza or create your own from a large selection of fresh toppings including locally sourced veggies and artisan-crafted meats.
Yum! Who doesn't love pizza? The first 200 people who email PersonaSantaRosa@gmail.com will get a voucher for a free cheese pizza at their Santa Rosa location.
Exploratorium tickets
The Exploratorium has tons of fun for adults and children alike. You can explore science, art and human perception with more than 600 hands-on exhibits.
The first 200 people who email reserve@exploratorium.edu will get two free tickets (a $60 value) to the Exploratorium. Make sure to mention Finney's Friday Free stuff and ABC7.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
