7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Persona Pizzeria cheese pizza, Exploratorium tickets

By
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF

Persona Pizzeria cheese pizza
At Persona Pizzeria you can choose from a chef-inspired specialty pizza or create your own from a large selection of fresh toppings including locally sourced veggies and artisan-crafted meats.

Yum! Who doesn't love pizza? The first 200 people who email PersonaSantaRosa@gmail.com will get a voucher for a free cheese pizza at their Santa Rosa location.

Exploratorium tickets
The Exploratorium has tons of fun for adults and children alike. You can explore science, art and human perception with more than 600 hands-on exhibits.


The first 200 people who email reserve@exploratorium.edu will get two free tickets (a $60 value) to the Exploratorium. Make sure to mention Finney's Friday Free stuff and ABC7.

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
Related Topics:
shopping7 On Your Sidefree stuffshoppingbeauty & lifestylefoodSan JoseSan FranciscoMarinBerkeleyBay PointSanta ClaraBurlingame
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Year-long roof leak makes nightmare for Solano Couple
Consumer Reports: Retirement plans could be costing you money
7 on Your Side: Apple, Verizon top 'on hold' complaints list
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
7 on Your Side: Apple, Verizon top 'on hold' complaints list
7 On Your Side's buyers guide to diamond shopping
7 On Your Side: Comparing online shopping prices on different devices
Ikea to sell rugs made by Syrian refugees in 2019
More Shopping
Top Stories
Cab drivers call for more safety precautions near fatal Oakland crash site
Gunman in East Oakland shooting identified as Jesse Enjaian
Gunman detained after firing shots in East Oakland
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
White House denies report of National Guard immigration roundups
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Dev Patel in 'Lion'
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Show More
1 dead after car goes into water in Oakland
Storm triggers flooding concerns at Anderson Reservoir
Person affiliated with Fairfield school diagnosed with tuberculosis
Storm knocks out power to thousands in Santa Cruz
Instructor saves falling toddler with 1 hand
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors Fans
More Photos