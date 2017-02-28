7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Persona Pizzeria cheese pizza

By
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF

Persona Pizzeria cheese pizza

At Persona Pizzeria you can choose from a chef-inspired specialty pizza or create your own from a large selection of fresh toppings including locally sourced veggies and artisan-crafted meats.

Yum! Who doesn't love pizza? The first 200 people who email PersonaSantaRosa@gmail.com will get a voucher for a free cheese pizza at their Santa Rosa location.

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
