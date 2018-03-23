FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pixi Beauty, Holland House

7 ON YOUR SIDE

This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we're giving away free bottles of Pixi Beauty Glow Tonic toner, and free bottles of Holland House cooking wine.

Pixi Beauty

The first 150 people to sign up here will win a free 100ml bottle of Glow Tonic toner from Pixi Beauty. This giveaway is a $15 value.

Everyone who signs up for the contest will receive 20% off the entire site.

The Glow Tonic toner is a bestselling item for Pixi Beauty, created 19 years ago and still winning awards today. It gently accelerates cell renewal to reveal a brighter, glowing complexion.

The alcohol-free toner won't dehydrate skin, and is suitable for all skin types. 5% Glycolic acid exfoliates and promotes cell turnover without irritation.

Aloe vera, ginseng and botanical extracts soothe skin while enhancing your naturally-radiant glow.

Pixi Beauty is completely cruelty-free and paraben-free.

Click here for more information about Pixi Beauty.

Holland House

The first 300 people who fill out this form will win a coupon for one free bottle of Holland House Cooking Wine. This giveaway is a $5 value.

Holland House offers a bold boost of flavor to any dish - including family-favorite, one-pot meals, slow-cooker dishes or quick-and-delicious recipes perfect for Easter entertaining. Try Red, White, or Marsala.

Marsala boasts a well-rounded, sweet flavor ideal for beef, chicken, and pork dishes. Red offers a smooth, medium flavor ideal for hearty dishes like beef, lamb, and pork. White has a dry but distinct flavor for a boost to chicken and seafood dishes, as well as in sauces.

Holland House Cooking Wines are a pantry essential because they can be used in everyday meals and also high-end dishes, making them the perfect, versatile flavor partner in the kitchen.

Click here for more information about Holland House.

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
