FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pleasanton Harvest Festival

By
It's time for Finney's Friday Free Stuff. Here's what we're giving away this week.

Pleasanton Harvest Festival

The first 500 people to email harvestfestivalshow@gmail.com with the subject line "Free Ticket" will win one free admission to the Pleasanton Harvest Festival. You must include your full name and email address in the email.

The Pleasanton Harvest Festival is October 27-29 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

The harvest festivals are the West Coast's largest indoor arts and crafts shows and feature the best handmade, embellished arts and crafts, which are all made in the United States.

Guests are encouraged to interact directly with the exhibitors, watch live artist demonstrations, and get their purchases personalized or customized.

Please note:
Full name and email address is needed in order to be eligible for this promotion.
One entry per person, and one email address. No duplicates considered.
Only valid for Pleasanton Harvest Festival and will expire Monday October 30, 2017.

Click here for more information.

