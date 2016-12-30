7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: RAGÚ Homestyle sauce, film festival passes

By
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF

RAGÚ Homestyle sauce

The first 300 entrants will receive a coupon for one free jar of RAGÚ Homestyle sauce. We are offering the RAGÚ brand's Homestyle line of sauces in anticipation of its first time participating in the Rose Parade this Monday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on ABC7. RAGÚ is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2017 with a float in the 128th Rose Parade. The float will pay tribute to the brand's founders, the California family farmers who grow their vine-ripened tomatoes, the sauce makers and the brand's beloved consumers.

Wild and Scenic Film Festival passes
We are giving away 150 film session passes to the Wild and Scenic Film Festival happening January 12 through January 16 in Nevada City and Grass Valley. The session passes include: Access to all 10 venues in Nevada City/Grass Valley, nearly three hours of curated environmental films and a $20 value per pass.

Click here for a chance to win.

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
