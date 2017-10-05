7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: San Francisco Fleet Week, Mavens Creamery

It's time for Finney's Friday Free Stuff. Here's what we're giving away this week.

San Francisco Fleet Week

The first 200 people to sign up on the Fleet Week Eventbrite page will win a VIP pass to the "Honor Our Fallen" tribute concert on Thursday, October 5th.

The show begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. at the Marines Memorial Club Theater on Sutter Street in San Francisco

The concert is a special program designed by retired Major General Michael Myatt, and the 1st Marine Division Band, to recognize the sacrifice of the service members who volunteered to defend their country and gave the ultimate sacrifice.

This is the 37th annual San Francisco Fleet Week, which takes place every October on the Marina green.

It includes an impressive air show, parade of ships, and many community events.
The San Francisco Fleet Week is the largest and most significant event of its kind in the country - and brings together civilian and military forces.

Click here for more information.

Mavens Creamery

The first 200 people to comment on the Mavens Creamy Facebook post with what flavor you want to see next, and where you want the next location of Mavens Creamery to be will be randomly selected to win a half dozen mini macaron ice cream box!

Mavens Creamery is the largest macaron ice cream manufacturer in the Bay Area. The macaron ice cream box is valued at $22.50.

The half dozen gift box consists of 6 flavors: cookies 'n cream (blue), strawberry shortcake (pink), salted caramel (tan), chocolate toasted almonds (white), coffee hazelnut (brown) and earl grey lavender (grey).

Click here for more information.

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
