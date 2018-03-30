FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Sees Candy gift cards, NAKANO rice vinegar

This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we're giving away free gift cards to See's Candies, and NAKANO Rice Vinegar.
See's Candies Gift Cards
The first 200 people to fill out the form at this link will win a free $10 gift card to any See's Candies shop in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See's Candies is famous for making delicious chocolates and candies using quality ingredients since 1921. Every piece is "American-made delicious."
See's candy kitchens are located here in the Bay Area and in Los Angeles, where many of the candies are still made and decorated by hand. See's Candies has been a San Francisco staple for over 75 years. In 1940, they opened their original 15,000-square-foot candy kitchen in San Francisco at the corner of Market and Valencia.
Now See's produces over 26 million pounds of candy per year, operating over 245 candy shops across California and nation-wide -- but they stay true to their old-fashioned values.
Visit See's for Valentine's Day gifts of all sizes, with cute gift boxes for kids, and romantic heart boxes filled with mouthwatering chocolates for that special someone.
Click here for more info on See's Candies.
NAKANO Rice Vinegars
The first 300 people to fill out this form will win a free bottle of NAKANO Rice Vinegar. This giveaway is a $5 value.
Try NAKANO Rice Vinegars to create a cleaner meal. Available nationwide in seven different varieties, you can purchase any of the NAKANO Rice Vinegar offerings at Safeway, Lucky and Raley's.
NAKANO recently announced its clean-labeling initiative, offering easy-to-read labels with real, recognizable ingredients. As part of their clean-labeling initiative, NAKANO launched two Organic Rice Vinegars - Original and Natural.
Now, all NAKANO Rice Vinegars have six ingredients or less with no artificial preservatives, flavors or ingredients and no high-fructose corn syrup.
The Seasoned Rice Vinegars are an easy way to cut the fat and keep the delicious. For example, splash on NAKANO Organic Rice Vinegar - Seasoned on steamed veggies in lieu of butter or in salads as a savory, low-calorie alternative to high-fat dressings! The NAKANO Organic - Natural Rice Vinegar is a perfect ingredient for use in everyday recipes.
Click here to learn more about NAKANO rice vinegar.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
