FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: SF Charity Fashion Show, SF Jewish Film Festival screening

We have free tickets to the SF Charity Fashion Show, plus free tickets to a film screening of Ashcan: The Secret Prison at the Jewish Film Festival. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

By
SF Charity Fashion Show

The first 300 people to click this link will win free tickets OR $20 off Reserved/VIP seating to the SF Charity Fashion Show.

This giveaway is a $20 value. The SF Charity Fashion Show is Saturday, July 14 from 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm at the San Francisco Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 2850 19th Avenue, San Francisco.

Check out work from some of the hottest established and emerging designers for a show to support charity. All proceeds from this fashion show will go towards the San Francisco-Burlingame Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center.

RiteCare-SF provides free services for children with communication challenges such as dyslexia and speech impediments.

The show will also feature celebrity MC Bridget Marquardt, known for her role on the reality television series The Girls Next Door.

Click here for more information about the SF Charity Fashion Show.

Ashcan: The Secret Prison

The first 500 people to visit www.sfjff.org/finneys will win a free ticket to the film screening of Ashcan: The Secret Prison.

The screening is 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 24 at Castro Theatre, 429 Castro Street, San Francisco.

The 38th San Francisco Jewish Film Festival, presented by the Jewish Film Institute, runs July 19 - August 5, 2018 in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Albany, Oakland and San Rafael. The Festival showcases over 60 films that explore the diversity of global Jewish life as well as international filmmaker guests, performances, panels and parties.

The Festival is the first and largest Jewish film festival in the world with over 40,000 annual attendees.

About ASHCAN: From May to August 1945, 72 top Nazi officials were secretly imprisoned in the former Palace Hotel in Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg. This inventive documentary, making its North American Premiere at the Festival, follows 15 actors as they rehearse the 2017 play, Codename Ashcan.

Just as the American interrogators learned increasingly more about the extent of the horrors of the Holocaust during those months, so, too, did the actors learn about the petty rivalries and personalities of the Nazis they portrayed.

Click here for more information about the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival.

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
