FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Sift Dessert Bar cookie sandwich, NAKANO Rice Vinegar

By
It's time for Finney's Friday Free Stuff! Here's what we're giving away this week:

Free NAKANO Rice Vinegar
NAKANO Rice Vinegars cut out the fat and keep the deliciousness! They're available in 7 different varieties and have no artificial preservatives.

The First 300 people to click here will get a coupon for a free bottle!

Sift Dessert Bar OG cookie sandwich
The "OG" is Sift's take on the original chocolate cookie sandwich -- the OREO. It's two chocolate cookies and vanilla buttercream together. Yum!

The first 300 people to email OG@siftdessertbar.com.will receive a printable coupon to bring into one of five Bay Area Sift locations for a free OG cookie sandwich! Just make sure to specify which location you'd like to pick up your free dessert from.

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
