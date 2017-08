FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Solar eclipse glasses from ABC7 and Energy Upgrade California

It's time for Finney's Friday Free Stuff. Here's what we're giving away this week.On August 21st, the sun and the moon will duke it out as California experiences a near total solar eclipse. ABC7 is working with Energy Upgrade California to give away 1,000 free solar eclipse glasses! Join Team Sun or Team Moon to enjoy the show. This will be a spectacular event, but it will also put a major dent in our state's solar energy production.But there's good news: you can help offset the loss, just by using those watts more wisely. So, how will you power down for the eclipse? Will you hang dry your laundry with #TeamSun or skip the nighttime AC with #TeamMoon?"Do Your Thing" by powering down for the solar eclipse and get more energy-saving tips at Energy Upgrade California's Facebook page