FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Solar eclipse glasses from ABC7 and Energy Upgrade California

Get free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

By
It's time for Finney's Friday Free Stuff. Here's what we're giving away this week.

Solar eclipse glasses from ABC7 and Energy Upgrade California

On August 21st, the sun and the moon will duke it out as California experiences a near total solar eclipse.

ABC7 is working with Energy Upgrade California to give away 1,000 free solar eclipse glasses! Join Team Sun or Team Moon to enjoy the show. This will be a spectacular event, but it will also put a major dent in our state's solar energy production.

But there's good news: you can help offset the loss, just by using those watts more wisely. So, how will you power down for the eclipse? Will you hang dry your laundry with #TeamSun or skip the nighttime AC with #TeamMoon?

"Do Your Thing" by powering down for the solar eclipse and get more energy-saving tips at Energy Upgrade California's Facebook page.

The first 1,000 people to click this link and fill out the entry form will win a free pair of solar eclipse glasses from ABC7 and Energy Upgrade California. Join Team Sun or Team Moon and enjoy the show!

REMEMBER: It is never safe to look directly into the sun.

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
