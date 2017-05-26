7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Straus ice cream cone, sourdough bread starter kit

By
It's time for Finney's Friday Free Stuff! Here's what we're giving away this week:

Free Straus Organic soft-serve ice cream cone

Urban Putt is San Francisco's only indoor miniature golf course, with a bar and restaurant. Urban Putt's award-winning restaurant serves creative California comfort cuisine seven nights a week, and the bar features local brews and a full slate of imaginative cocktails, and Straus organic soft serve ice cream.

The first 200 people to sign up will receive a free Straus Organic soft-serve ice cream cone.

Click here to get your free cone.

Free sourdough starter kit

Sour Flour is a San Francisco bakery that uses organic flour and natural fermentation. The bakery teaches bread classes, and aims to advance the public's knowledge of the art and science of bread baking.

The first 200 people to sign up will receive a free sourdough starter kit. This must be picked up at La Victoria Bakery located at 2937 24th Street in San Francisco.

Click here for a chance to get your free starter kit.

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
