FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF:Wedding Fairs, Alameda Co. Home & Garden Show, Virgin Sport SF

It's time for Finney's Friday Free Stuff. Here's what we're giving away this week.
Bay Area Wedding Fairs
Bay Area Wedding Fairs is giving away 400 free tickets to its upcoming event at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 15th. To claim your ticket, use the exclusive promo code "ABCFREE" at checkout. Limit 4 free tickets per order.
Each ticket is a $20 value. Shop 3 floors of more than 120 vendors, enjoy live music, gourmet food samples, and trip giveaways.The event also includes a Grand Runway Fashion Show featuring Ann's Bridal.
Since 2002, more than 11-thousand couples have won prizes at Bay Area Wedding Fairs. One lucky couple will receive a wedding package worth $15,000!
Click here for more information.
Alameda County Home and Garden Show
For your chance to win two tickets to the Alameda County Home & Garden Show, just click here to claim your tickets.
After you claim your tickets just print the tickets to show at the door, or show on your smartphone.
Tickets to Alameda County Home & Garden Show are a $12 value.
The 31st annual Fall Home and Garden Show runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday October 6th - 8th at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, Pleasanton, CA.
It's the largest home and garden show in the tri-valley.
Click here for more information.
Virgin Sport SF
The first viewers to visit virginsport.com and use promo code VIRGINSPORTABC (all caps) at checkout will win free registration to Virgin Sport San Francisco's Festival of Fitness - including the SF Bay Half Marathon, Twin Peaks Mile hill climb, and Go Fit Yourself lineup of fitness classes on October 14th and 15th.
The ticket includes entry into Virgin Sport San Francisco Festival of Fitness - the SF Bay Half Marathon, Twin Peaks Mile hill climb, and Go Fit Yourself fitness classes. The tickets are a $204 value.
Click here for more information.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF:Wedding Fairs, Alameda Co. Home & Garden Show, Virgin Sport SF
