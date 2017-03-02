SHOPPING

Jewelry sale brings dazzling, expensive pieces to San Francisco

The Shreve and Company estate jewelry event brings priceless, dazzling, one-of-a-kind pieces to San Francisco for display and auction. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Not many things are truly one of a kind, but from Thursday to Saturday you can see a few that are at a well-known San Francisco jewelry store.

The priceless collection of jewels does, in fact, have a price tag. Some pieces were made for and worn by celebrities including Cole Porter's wife, actress Catherine Deneuve and more.

Though some of the jewelry is priced in the millions, others are merely in the tens of hundreds of thousands off dollars.

