Anthropologie customers thought they were getting a steal when they found an $8,000 couch on the store's website for $0.As it turns out, the online listing was too good to be true.Customers discovered the expensive 'edlyn' sectional listed for 100 percent off last week.The online site showed that customers would only have to pay a $149 delivery charge. However, when word spread, Anthropologie quickly cancelled the orders.The store says a technical glitch caused the error.