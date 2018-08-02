BACK TO SCHOOL

Parents planning on spending more for back-to-school shopping

EMBED </>More Videos

It's stressful enough starting a new school year but what about the back-to-school shopping? (KGO-TV)

By
MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) --
It's stressful enough starting a new school year but what about the back-to-school shopping?

Many schools in the South Bay are starting class in less than two weeks.

RELATED: ABC7, Disney donate 100 backpacks to San Jose charity

RetailMeNot, an app and website that provides coupons and other discount related promotions, released some statistics from a survey of parents.

It show 96 percent of Americans will head to a brick-and-mortar store at least once for their back-to-school shopping but 46 percent will shop mostly online.

We were invited by Walmart Thursday morning to their store in Milpitas.

RELATED: Back-to-school countdown checklist

They are touting their new service where they have the supply list from local school districts available on their website so you don't even have to search for the items.

"You just go ahead and find your home store on Walmart.com. And then it will auto list all the available teacher's requirements that you need for your classes, which is fantastic. So you can shop online, have the order ready to pick up after work, come on in, and you're done," said Walmart store manager Sophia Jackson.

RetailMeNot says parents plan to spend more on back-to-school items than they did in 2017.

Add it all up with clothes, shoes, backpacks, electronics and other supplies and parents are planning on spending more than $515 on back-to-school items.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingback to schooleducationsavingswalmart
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Back-to-school countdown checklist
ABC7, Disney donate 100 backpacks to San Jose charity
BACK TO SCHOOL
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
More back to school
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Hoffman Academy, Togo's
Consumer Reports tells you how to keep your cutting boards clean
Consumer Reports helps you what to look for when buying a kitchen appliance
Verizon offers free iPhone, then bills customer for it
More Shopping
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News