Parents planning on spending more for back-to-school shopping

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) --It's stressful enough starting a new school year but what about the back-to-school shopping?
Many schools in the South Bay are starting class in less than two weeks.
RELATED: ABC7, Disney donate 100 backpacks to San Jose charity
RetailMeNot, an app and website that provides coupons and other discount related promotions, released some statistics from a survey of parents.
It show 96 percent of Americans will head to a brick-and-mortar store at least once for their back-to-school shopping but 46 percent will shop mostly online.
We were invited by Walmart Thursday morning to their store in Milpitas.
RELATED: Back-to-school countdown checklist
They are touting their new service where they have the supply list from local school districts available on their website so you don't even have to search for the items.
"You just go ahead and find your home store on Walmart.com. And then it will auto list all the available teacher's requirements that you need for your classes, which is fantastic. So you can shop online, have the order ready to pick up after work, come on in, and you're done," said Walmart store manager Sophia Jackson.
RetailMeNot says parents plan to spend more on back-to-school items than they did in 2017.
Add it all up with clothes, shoes, backpacks, electronics and other supplies and parents are planning on spending more than $515 on back-to-school items.