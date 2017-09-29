SHOPPING

Recall issued for fitness gear resistance tubes

FILE -- Fitness Gear resistance bands under recall (CPSC)

If you plan on getting a workout, you might want to stay away from certain resistance bands.

More than 207,000 Fitness Gear resistance bands have been recalled.

They were sold at Dick's Sporting Goods and online from September 2015 to August of this year. There have been reports the bands break while in use and injure users.

Customers who own these bands are being urged to return them to the nearest Dick's. If you have a receipt, you'll get a full refund, if you don't, you'll get store credit.
Click here for more information.
