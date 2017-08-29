7 ON YOUR SIDE

San Francisco headphones startup KANOA shuts down

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney helped consumers file a complaint after they bought earbuds from a San Francisco that closed abruptly. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The sudden suspension of a San Francisco start up is leaving consumers both frustrated and angry.

Some waited as long as 18 months for wireless earbuds that they pre-ordered and paid to get.

The closure came without warning. In fact, days earlier the company had announced it was finally shipping their product.

John Simpson enjoys his workouts and Joanne Berbower describes herself as leading an active lifestyle. Both saw an ad on Facebook from KANOA early last year for new wireless earbuds designed for the athletic.

"I wanted the headphones as mostly as a distraction for when I'm working out, just to play tunes," Simpson said.

"It looked to be a cutting edge material for next generation," Oakdale resident Joanne Berbower said.

The product can be seen on the gadget news site Gear Live.

Joanne pre-ordered three of them for a total of $448 and John bought one.

The estimated delivery date was April 2016, but instead Spring marked the beginning of a number of technical delays.

"It was going to be delayed until July," Simpson said.

"No, there's another stall. It's going to be most likely November," Berbower said.

"June or July came along and there was another shipping date that said the middle of August," Simpson said.

When August came, both received notice that shipments had at last begun.

"Yay, we were excited," Berbower said.

Two days later, the bubble burst. The announcement came on KANOA's website that the company hit a roadblock. Some investors had pulled out and the company posted a notice on their website that read: "Unfortunately without that investment, we do not have enough capital to stay operational while we find a solution."

"I should have had enough sense to have backed out of it and they should honor their commitments," Simpson said.

Customer support and social media had been shut down.

"There's no way to get hold of these people. You don't have a way to get your $458 back," Berbower said.

Seven On Your Side's Michael Finney went by KANOA's office in San Francisco to get answers, but it was locked up and the drapes for the most part were closed, and mail sat waiting to be picked up.

So, 7 On Your Side then went to the home of CEO Cuval Van Der Lubbe, who lives on the top floor of a San Francisco high rise.

In an earlier interview, he told 7 On Your Side via a security guard he was not interested in talking with us.

"I really don't know what to believe," Simpson said.

"What do I do, that's a lot of money. To me I want my money back," Berbower said.

If you were one of those who pre-ordered the earbuds, you can file a complaint with the San Francisco District Attorney's Office as they have a consumer mediation unit that can help.

Click here to file a complaint.

Click here to contact Michael Finney and 7 on Your Side.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shopping7 On Your Siderefundonline shoppingheadphonesstartupSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Consumer Reports: Best repellents against mosquitoes, ticks
7 On Your Side helps couple recover personal info after gov't loses documents
DIY WITH DREW: Can't snag eclipse glasses? Make your own!
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
Bay Area LIFE: Table decor on a budget
Amazon opens new brick and mortar bookstore in San Jose
Consumer Reports: Best repellents against mosquitoes, ticks
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Joe De Rosa comedy tickets, Jeffrey's fresh meat pet foods
More Shopping
Top Stories
Texas neighborhoods come together to fight Harvey flooding
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC
Contra Costa County begins flood prevention work
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
Boston airport mulls charging drivers for pick ups, drop offs
Anti-Marxist group plans to block Golden Gate Bridge Wednesday morning
14 looters arrested in past 48 hours
Tearful Houston police chief confirms officer's death
Show More
MTC discusses fate of Bay Bridge piers
Babies born in midst of historic flooding give hope to Houston
ABC7 reporter gives inside look at Harvey flooding
Petition aims to reunite mother, ill daughter in San Jose
Report: Mayor wants Cal to cancel Free Speech Week
More News
Top Video
Texas neighborhoods come together to fight Harvey flooding
Contra Costa County begins flood prevention work
Tearful Houston police chief confirms officer's death
Doctor canoes through floodwaters to perform surgery
More Video