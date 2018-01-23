MEN'S CLOTHING

Score men's clothing and more at 'Suitsupply' in San Jose

A Suit Supply store is seen in this undated image. (Suit Supply)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
In need of some new suits and men's clothing? A new business has you covered. Called Suitsupply, the fresh addition is located at 333 Santana Row. in Winchester North.

This new spot has more than 30 U.S. outposts and hundreds of locations across the globe. The store specializes in custom-made suits and features an in-house staff of tailors for any last-minute adjustments.

In addition to custom-made suit jackets, shirts, slacks, jackets and waistcoats, there is a large selection of ties, business casual knitwear, and shoes as well. And if you're looking for formalwear for a night on the town, they've got that, too. (Take a look at all that's on offer here.)

Suitsupply has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Natasha C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 5th, said: "I've been anticipating their opening since one of my friends opened the Texas location as well. Staff is very friendly and I love the look of the store. There's many options for ties and suits--if you need a suit, it's like a one stop shop."

Yelper Scott H. added: "Very nice suits at a reasonable price...The suits seem fairly well-made and include some fancy touches like pick stitching. The employees seem very knowledgeable and friendly--and they were very nice to my dog."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Suitsupply is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-9pm, and Sunday from 11am-7pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingHoodlinefashionbusinessretailmen's clothingSan Jose
MEN'S CLOTHING
Prime Wardrobe: What to know about 'try before you buy'
'I am a feminist too' t-shirt for boys sparks controversy
PF Flyers introduces shoe to celebrate anniversary of 'The Sandlot'
Learn to talk like a real sneakerhead
More men's clothing
SHOPPING
Parents planning on spending more for back-to-school shopping
Consumer Reports tells you how to keep your cutting boards clean
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Method all-purpose cleaner, Monterey Big Fish Grill
Consumer Reports helps you what to look for when buying a kitchen appliance
Verizon offers free iPhone, then bills customer for it
More Shopping
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News