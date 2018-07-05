7 ON YOUR SIDE

Shopping for a new pair of sunglasses? Don't fall for this scam

EMBED </>More Videos

If an ad offers a price that's too good to be true, it probably is. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A summer scam is ramping up because the bad guys know we like our sunglasses.

Elizabeth Wetherell is an apartment manager in Kentucky. She figured she could use a new pair of sunglasses when checking on the complex's pool.

So that's why an Instagram ad offering free Ray-Bans caught her eye.

"The aviators looked legit and shiny and polarized," Wetherell told John Matarese, a consumer reporter at ABC7's Cincinnati affiliate WCPO.

RELATED: Consumer Reports: How to protect yourself from scams

She ordered two pairs, paying just $4.95 for shipping and handling each.

Two months later she still hadn't received her glasses. She says she sent two emails for each pair and never heard back. Adding insult to injury, her credit card was overcharged three times per pair, for $30 altogether.

Elizabeth isn't the only one complaining. Incidents like this are becoming so common the Better Business Bureau, or BBB, has named it.

"We are actually calling it the Ray-Ban Scam at the moment," said Pearl Yon, a spokesperson for the Golden Gate BBB. "This has been going on since 2016."

RELATED: How do you decide which kind of wine to buy? 7 on Your Side investigates wine rating labels

The BBB's Scam Tracker map shows complaints have been reported across the country.

"They are creating fake websites and ads on Facebook and Instagram," Pearl said, noting they claim to offer Ray-Bans at 90 percent off the original price.

The guys over at the Sunglass Hut on Pier 39 know a thing or two about Ray-Bans. They told me one good way to tell the difference between a real and fake pair is that real pairs have the initials "RB" engraved on the inside of the left lens. The etching is very precise.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumer concernsconsumeronline shoppingfashionscamscamsinternetinstagramfacebooksocial media7 On Your SideSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Consumer Reports: How to protect yourself from scams
How do you decide which kind of wine to buy?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Meet 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Alameda County Fair
The best robot vacuums for under $300
Consumer Catch-up: Gig economy pay gap, best fast food
Here's how to shield your home from wildfires
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
Think twice before buying used car seats
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Alameda County Fair, Solano County Maker Faire
'Fire sales' at Bay Area cannabis dispensaries ahead of July 1 rule change
The end of Toys 'R' Us: People share memories of beloved store
More Shopping
Top Stories
'S*** happens:' New questions surface about Asiana crash at SFO
Asiana Flight 214: Timeline of how it all happened
New policy gives immigration agents more power than ever before
Coyotes cause concern for South Bay pet owners after several cats killed
500 Intel drones light up skies above Travis Air Force Base
Former Thai Navy SEAL dies preparing for cave rescue mission
Man accused of shooting and killing SF security guard appears in court
Meet 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Alameda County Fair
Show More
LAPD cracks down on illegal pot shops
Klamathon Fire leads to state of emergency in Siskiyou County
Inside the base camp for firefighters battling the County Fire
Woman arrested after stealing Oakland CSI vehicle, dog found inside
Antioch man suffers severe injuries to hands after setting off firework
More News