THANKSGIVING

What stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

Stores are once again announcing their plans to either start Black Friday early or remain closed for Thanksgiving.

Many national retailers want to give their employees and customers a chance to enjoy Thanksgiving Day with their families without having to worry about working and shopping. The number is expected to grow as Black Friday gets closer.

Some stores that closed last year, but have not announced their intentions for this Thanksgiving include Barnes & Noble, Target, Wal-mart, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, REI, and Talbots.

The list is:
Burlington
Costco
Dillard's

DSW - Designer Shoe Warehouse
Lowe's
Marshalls
Office Depot and OfficeMax
PetSmart

Sam's Club
Staples
TJ Maxx

Eds. Note: This story will continue to be updated as information become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingthanksgivingretailsalesblack fridayu.s. & worldbuzzworthyholiday shoppingbusinesswtvdoc
Load Comments
THANKSGIVING
7 On Your Side on benefits of booking holiday vacations early
Photos: President Obama's final turkey pardoning at White House
Tips to give your pets a safe and delicious Thanksgiving
6 awesome cookie recipes for Cookie Day
More thanksgiving
SHOPPING
Recall issued for Fitness Gear resistance tubes
Oops! Anthropologie lists $8,000 couch for free on website
Not home? Walmart wants to walk in and stock your fridge
New fashion trend 'double jeans' cost $695
More Shopping
Top Stories
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
Las Vegas-area man saves lives in dramatic video
Video shows man loading victims in truck during Vegas shooting
2 CHP officers injured in crash on Hwy 101 in Redwood City
Clues few and elusive for motive of Las Vegas gunman
Thousands of Dreamers could lose protection as DACA deadline arrives
Otto Warmbier's parents want North Korea added to list of state sponsors of terrorism
Controversy continues as Coldplay breaks concert curfew at Levi's Stadium
Show More
US Gulf Coast warned new tropical storm could strike as hurricane this weekend
Service members, teachers, nurse among Las Vegas shooting victims
Las Vegas shows support as recovery continues after mass shooting
Castro Valley neighbors sickened by sewage smell
Busy Bay Area weekend prompts heightened security at Fleet Week, Hardly Strictly
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
More Photos