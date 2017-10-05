What stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

Stores are once again announcing their plans to either start Black Friday early or remain closed for Thanksgiving.Many national retailers want to give their employees and customers a chance to enjoy Thanksgiving Day with their families without having to worry about working and shopping. The number is expected to grow as Black Friday gets closer.Some stores that closed last year, but have not announced their intentions for this Thanksgiving include Barnes & Noble, Target, Wal-mart, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, REI, and Talbots.BurlingtonCostcoDillard'sDSW - Designer Shoe WarehouseLowe'sMarshallsOffice Depot and OfficeMaxPetSmartSam's ClubStaplesTJ MaxxEds. Note: This story will continue to be updated as information become available.