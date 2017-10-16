  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
THANKSGIVING

What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?

EMBED </>More Videos

This year, dozens of retailers will close their doors on Thanksgiving.

Stores are once again announcing their plans to either start Black Friday early or remain closed for Thanksgiving.

Many national retailers want to give their employees and customers a chance to enjoy Thanksgiving Day with their families without having to worry about working and shopping.

Others, though, are opening their doors. Macy's was among the first stores to announce its plans to open on Thanksgiving.

"Macy's will open our full-line department stores at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 23, to serve our customers who want to begin their holiday shopping Thanksgiving Day," Macy's said in a statement provided to ABC.

"As we do every year, we surveyed our store associates well in advance, giving them an opportunity to tell us their preferences, and we staff Thanksgiving with associates who volunteer. Additionally, associates who work any shift on Thanksgiving day will be compensated with overtime pay. We deeply value the commitment and contribution of our associates across the country as we continue to focus on meeting customer needs."

Some stores that closed last year, but have not announced their intentions for this Thanksgiving include Barnes & Noble, Target, Wal-mart, REI, and Talbots.

OPEN THANKSGIVING

CVS
Macy's - Open at 5 p.m.

CLOSED THANKSGIVING
American Girl Stores
AT&T
BJ's Wholesale Club
Burlington
Costco
Dillard's

DSW - Designer Shoe Warehouse
Lowe's
Marshalls
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot and OfficeMax
PetSmart

Sam's Club
Staples
Stein Mart
TJ Maxx

ABC has reached out to a variety of retailers and will update the story as more information becomes available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingthanksgivingretailsalesblack fridayu.s. & worldbuzzworthyholiday shoppingbusiness
Load Comments
THANKSGIVING
7 On Your Side on benefits of booking holiday vacations early
Photos: President Obama's final turkey pardoning at White House
Tips to give your pets a safe and delicious Thanksgiving
6 awesome cookie recipes for Cookie Day
More thanksgiving
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Mamma Chia, San Francisco Armory
Coach changing its name to Tapestry
Recall issued for Fitness Gear resistance tubes
Oops! Anthropologie lists $8,000 couch for free on website
More Shopping
Top Stories
Firefighter dies battling blaze threatening Napa's Robert Mondavi Winery
Lighter winds help crews gain on North Bay wildfires
Nuns Fire threatens Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
Sonoma Valley evacuations prompted by fires expected to be lifted
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
North Bay residents show resilience with 'Love in the air' signs
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
Show More
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
ABC7 News weather forecast: Poor air quality, sunny and warm
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
More News
Top Video
Firefighter dies battling blaze threatening Napa's Robert Mondavi Winery
Nuns Fire threatens Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville
Sonoma Valley evacuations prompted by fires expected to be lifted
North Bay residents show resilience with 'Love in the air' signs
More Video