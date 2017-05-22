Woman discovers ring bought at flea market is valuable diamond

A woman bought a sparkly ring at a flea market in London thinking it was a fun piece of costume jewelry. In fact, she wore it every day for about 30 years, not knowing that her $13 ring was not a cubic zirconia.Turns out the over-the-top diamond is the real deal - a 26 carat antique white diamond.She says she finally took it to Sotheby's after a jeweler saw it and told her it could be very valuable.It sure is.The diamond is set to hit the auction block next month, expected to fetch more than $450,000.