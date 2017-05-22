SHOPPING

Woman discovers ring bought at flea market is valuable diamond

A woman bought a sparkly ring at a flea market in London thinking it was a fun piece of costume jewelry. (KGO-TV)

LONDON (KGO) --
A woman bought a sparkly ring at a flea market in London thinking it was a fun piece of costume jewelry. In fact, she wore it every day for about 30 years, not knowing that her $13 ring was not a cubic zirconia.

Turns out the over-the-top diamond is the real deal - a 26 carat antique white diamond.

She says she finally took it to Sotheby's after a jeweler saw it and told her it could be very valuable.

It sure is.

The diamond is set to hit the auction block next month, expected to fetch more than $450,000.
