HUNSTVILLE, Texas --A former Tejano singer, convicted of sexually assaulting his niece, was released from a Huntsville prison Thursday.
Former lead singer for Grupo Mazz, Jose "Joe" Lopez, was convicted and sentenced to 32 years in prison more than a decade ago for the raping of his then 13-year-old niece.
RELATED: Brother of late Tejano star Selena among Texas county's most wanted fugitives
In 2017, Lopez was granted parole after serving 10 years of his sentence.
Prior to his parole release, Lopez had to undergo a sex offender course.
The conditions of his release include no contact with children, registering as a sex offender and not using the internet.