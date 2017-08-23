#NOW: Community members and elected officials gather to announce donations to #SanJose families affected by tragic mobile home fire. pic.twitter.com/ONa0NKRoDN — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) August 23, 2017

A family who lost loved ones in a triple-fatal mobile home fire in San Jose will receive a new manufactured home to replace the one lost in the tragic blaze earlier this month.Councilmember Tam Nguyen and Raul Peralez will host a news conference announcing the gift to the family today at 1:30 p.m. in the Golden Wheel Mobile Home Park. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is also expected to attend.The Aug. 15 fire at 900 Golden Wheel Park Drive killed three people, including 10-year-olds Linda Van and Thao-Uyen Tran, according to a news release from Nguyen's office.A man also died in the fire but has not yet been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office.Nguyen reached out to Todd and Cindy Su of San Jose-based Advantage Homes and worked with them to get the donation processed. The home will be delivered and installed once clean-up and demolition efforts have finished.In addition to the donation of the home, Kieu Hoang -- CEO of Rare Antibody Antigen Supply Inc. -- has offered to pay for the cleanup and installation of the mobile home, as well as giving the family additional unnamed gifts. Hoang is also expected to attend the news conference.Hoang also donated $5 million in February to assist residents who were affected by the San Jose Coyote Creek flood.