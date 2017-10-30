  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos

San Jose police arrest man accused of brazenly robbing elderly women

This is an undated mugshot of San Jose robbery suspect Lawrence Carter. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose Police have arrested a man in a series of armed and strong-arm robberies.

Detectives say 21-year-old Lawrence Carter robbed at least seven elderly women between July and September.

They say he targeted East Indian and Asian women, grabbing gold chains from their necks.

In at least one case, he had a gun.

One of the robberies was captured by a surveillance camera on a house on Brahms Court.

Robbery Caught on Video

The man who lives there told ABC7 News, the victims were his 85 year old mother and 65 year old sister-in-law, who was visiting from Chicago.

He said they were scared but are doing okay now. He's glad police made an arrest and he hopes they can track down the stolen necklace. He said it's very valuable.

The surveillance video helped lead police to Carter along with a receipt they say he dropped at the crime scene.

Police there may have been other robberies in San Jose and other Bay Area cities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.
