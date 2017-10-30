San Jose police investigating sideshow involving hundreds of cars

Police at scene of sideshow in San Jose, California, Sunday, October 30, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Police are searching for the people who took part in a huge sideshow that involved hundreds of people.

An officer was injured when he was hit by a vehicle. He's going to be okay, just some minor injuries, but this was a major operation for police overnight.

There was a large police presence response on Hostetter Road near 680 in San Jose. Police say hundreds of people were involved in this sideshow overnight. Several different agencies were there, including San Jose, Morgan Hill, CHP and the Santa Clara County sheriff. Officers found several vehicles on Capitol and Tully and Capitol and Aborn. They issued several citations, made multiple arrests and impounded several cars.

"When you're out on public streets doing donuts or excessive speed and so forth you run the risk of losing control of the vehicle and crashing into other vehicles or pedestrians," said San Jose Police Department Lt. Brian Anderson.

Police say sideshows are common here in the Bay Area and several have taken place in San Jose. They say organizing these illegal events are a lot easier with social media and other forms of communication.

Investigators are still in the process, this morning of figuring out the final arrest numbers.
