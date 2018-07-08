VTA

SJPD says driver went around crossing gates in VTA, car crash that killed 2

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people died in a crash with a VTA train in San Jose Sunday afternoon, according to VTA officials. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Security video from Hapa's Brewery shows customers outside enjoying their beer when all of a sudden a vehicle collides with a VTA train. The car, a gold Buick Regal, is mangled, while the train runs off its rails.

"The corner of my eye just happen to see this dude turning right when the train came and hit him and for a half a second my brain didn't register what it was and then you heard the loudest sound you've ever heard," said witness Ryan Stern.

The train operator and the roughly 20 passengers on board suffered no serious injuries. Passenger Jose Zarate is recovering from a sore hand.

"It felt like a tin can just crunching. You see the walls coming down on you. You don't know what to expect you know? I didn't know if it was a bomb. I didn't know what it was. I didn't know it was a car until after," said Zarate.

The male driver of the Buick and his male passenger died at the scene. Witnesses say they may have been living out of their car. They say it was packed with possessions.

"We all went out to the car and the dude was barely breathing and people were telling him to stay with him but it's pretty hard to survive a wreck like that," said Stern.

San Jose Police say the crossing arms were down and functioning, but the man behind the wheel still tried to drive around them. Investigators say the Buick was going south while the Mountain View to Winchester VTA train was heading north.

"We're just encouraging everyone that safety is really everyone's job so whether you're a pedestrian, driving a vehicle or a bicyclist, we all need to exhibit caution with the crossing gates, signs and platforms," said VTA Spokesperson Holly Perez.

Currently, a bus bridge is transporting passengers between stations. Service disruptions will likely continue for the next day or so. VTA says passengers should check their website and Twitter feed for service updates.

The crash is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
VTAtrain crashtrainscrashcar crashaccidentcar accidenttrain accidentSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VTA
VTA trying to speed up trains, increase ridership
Sharks sue VTA over BART extension to San Jose
VTA testing intensifying at Berryessa BART station in San Jose
BART, VTA fares to increase in January of 2018
More VTA
Top Stories
Grant fire jumps, forces closure of I-580 in Livermore
Bay Area Buddhists send prayers to Thai soccer team trapped in cave
Michael Douglas sees new generation of fans from 'Ant-Man'
Brown Recluse spiders fill apartment
4 Thai soccer players rescued from cave
Thai cave rescue: What happens when the boys are out of the cave
Insider attack in Afghanistan killed soldier from California
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Show More
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Sausalito center needs help naming otter pup
Netflix removing online review system
Pop star Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin
Ashes of 49ers legend Dwight Clark laid to rest in Montana
More News