SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --The San Jose police chief is expected to tell us more about a deadly officer-involved shooting.
Police say Officer Mike Pina shot and killed a suspected gang member Friday night. As of Monday morning, he's on paid administrative leave.
Police say the 33-year-old suspect was wanted for an armed robbery and was pulled over by officers near Penitencia Creek and North White roads.
They say he would not cooperate leading up to the shooting.
Scene where man shot by SJPD officer Fri at White & Penitencia Crk. PD says he had felony warrant & known to be armed. Chief speaking at 12 pic.twitter.com/R7dnqf4VVT— Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) September 18, 2017
So far, police have not released the suspect's identity.
But our media partner The Mercury News reports family members identified him as Jacob Dominguez.
