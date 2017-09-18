POLICE SHOOTING

San Jose police to release info about fatal officer-involved shooting

This undated image shows a San Jose police badge. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Jose police chief is expected to tell us more about a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Police say Officer Mike Pina shot and killed a suspected gang member Friday night. As of Monday morning, he's on paid administrative leave.

Police say the 33-year-old suspect was wanted for an armed robbery and was pulled over by officers near Penitencia Creek and North White roads.

They say he would not cooperate leading up to the shooting.


So far, police have not released the suspect's identity.

But our media partner The Mercury News reports family members identified him as Jacob Dominguez.

Janine De la Vega will have the latest details on this developing story starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News. Click here to follow her on Twitter.
