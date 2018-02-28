SCHOOL THREAT

San Jose State University warns students about shooting threat made against campus

FILE - Students at San Jose State University are seen in this undated image. (Photo courtesy: sjsu.edu)

SAN JOSE --
San Jose State University Police and the San Jose Police Department are working a joint investigation on campus Wednesday after university police received word of a shooting threat, according to a university spokeswoman.

SJSU's Media Relations Director Pat Lopes Harris said that around 2 p.m. someone informed university police about a message posted in a women's bathroom in Dudley Moorhead Hall threatening a shooting on Wednesday.
VIDEO: Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history

Upon being alerted, university police began their investigation and asked San Jose police to aid them.

Harris said that both police departments do not believe the threat is credible at this time, but police have increased foot traffic around Dudley Moorhead Hall.

VIDEO: Investigators link school threat to Seattle, not Alameda

Additionally, university officials sent out an AlertSJSU message to students, a system used to alert the community about crimes or immediate threats on or around campus.

"UPD is aware of the graffiti in DMH where someone wrote there is going to be a shooting today," the university wrote in the alert. "UPD is investigating the credibility and we will take reasonable precautions."

The school is asking anyone with information or anyone who sees suspicious activity to get to a safe location and call University police at (408) 924-2222 or call 911 from any campus phone or blue light phone.

Click here for more stories and videos about school threats in the Bay Area and across the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingthreatinvestigationSJSUgraffitiviolencepoliceSan Jose
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
SCHOOL THREAT
30 gun emojis part of threat against school on Snapchat
Report: Student planned 'Columbine 2.0' at school in San Ramon
San Ramon freshman arrested for alleged plans to harm fellow students
What Really Matters: A grim anniversary
Emeryville students return to school after threatening email
More school threat
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News