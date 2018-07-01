FIRE

Smoke Advisory issued for Bay Area as high fire danger warning extended

EMBED </>More Videos

Wildfires are burning in Lake and Yolo counties and affecting the Bay Area with smoke that can make breathing more difficult for some groups. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Smoke Advisory has been issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District as wildfires burn just outside the San Francisco Bay Area, covering the area in smoke.

Wildfires are burning in Lake and Yolo counties and affecting the Bay Area with smoke that can make breathing more difficult for some groups.

RELATED: Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up

The fire warning, known as a Red Flag Warning, is in effect until 3 p.m. for elevations above 1,000 feet in Napa County and far eastern Sonoma County.

Weather officials said the area at greatest risk is northern and eastern Napa County.

RELATED: Wildfire smoke looms over Bay Area as fire watch continues in Concord

Weather officials said strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can up the risk for wildfires.

Winds of 10 to 20 mph were expected to diminish Sunday morning and humidity is expected to increase late Sunday afternoon, potentially reducing the fire danger.

A map of the County Fire can be seen below.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firesmokecal firewildfirefirefightersbrush fireevacuationair qualitybay area air quality management districtasthmaCaliforniaSacramentoSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fire in Yolo County grows to 22,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Fire in Yolo County prompts evacuations, sends smoke across the Bay Area
Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up
FIRE
Fire in Yolo County grows to 22,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up
Fire in Yolo County prompts evacuations, sends smoke across the Bay Area
Smoke looms over Bay Area as fire watch continues in Concord
More fire
Top Stories
Fire in Yolo County grows to 22,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Smoke looms over Bay Area as fire watch continues in Concord
This police dog may never see his partner again
Homemade shotgun turned in at gun buyback event in SF
Woman at center of outburst on Spirit flight shares her story
VIDEO: Rocket crashes, bursts into flames seconds after launch
Widespread power outage reported in Petaluma
Wish Bone recalls Italian dressing after an allergy alert
Show More
1 dead, 9 injured as tour boat explodes
6 children among 9 stabbed at apartment complex by resident who was asked to leave
Kevin Durant to sign one-and-one deal with Warriors; includes player option
Fire in Yolo County prompts evacuations, sends smoke across the Bay Area
Democrats debate: Pelosi for House speaker or time for a change?
More News