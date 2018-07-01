A Smoke Advisory has been issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District as wildfires burn just outside the San Francisco Bay Area, covering the area in smoke.Wildfires are burning in Lake and Yolo counties and affecting the Bay Area with smoke that can make breathing more difficult for some groups.The fire warning, known as a Red Flag Warning, is in effect until 3 p.m. for elevations above 1,000 feet in Napa County and far eastern Sonoma County.Weather officials said the area at greatest risk is northern and eastern Napa County.Weather officials said strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can up the risk for wildfires.Winds of 10 to 20 mph were expected to diminish Sunday morning and humidity is expected to increase late Sunday afternoon, potentially reducing the fire danger.A map of the County Fire can be seen below.