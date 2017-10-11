NORTH BAY FIRES

Smoke filled skies causing stores to run out of protective masks, respirators in San Jose

This is an image of masks on sale at the ACE Hardware store in San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday. Oct. 11, 2017. (KGO-TV )

by Chris Nguyen
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The air quality throughout the Bay Area has taken a hit because of the wildfires making dust masks and respirators are in high demand.

ABC7 News was at the Hassett Ace Hardware Store in San Jose as people stopped by to pick up supplies.
IMPORTANT: 380 people are still listed as missing in Sonoma County. Officials hope some have been found but have just not yet been reported as found. If you know someone who was missing but no longer is please call the Sonoma County Emergency Operations Center at 707-565-3856

One of the more popular items is the N-95 respirator. It is designed to protect and filter out at least 95-percent of certain non-oil based particles such as dust and mold.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

Folks at Hassett Ace Hardware Store say because of the fires they're selling 10-times more masks and respirators than normal this time of year.

"Those products come in, our receiving teams have been pulling that out as quickly as they can, and it's selling as it hits the floor," said Eric Hasset, with Hassett Ace Hardware Store.

RELATED: Couple married 75 years dies in Napa wildfire

A number of hardware stores from the North Bay all the way down to the Peninsula have reported selling out.

Some residents are now turning to websites such as Amazon for a quick one-day turnaround.

PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
IMPORTANT: If you are in need of resources, shelter, or assistance please click here -- and we will continue to update this page for resources and complete updates on road closures, school closures, and evacuation orders.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
