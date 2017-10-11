The air quality throughout the Bay Area has taken a hit because of the wildfires making dust masks and respirators are in high demand.ABC7 News was at the Hassett Ace Hardware Store in San Jose as people stopped by to pick up supplies.One of the more popular items is the N-95 respirator. It is designed to protect and filter out at least 95-percent of certain non-oil based particles such as dust and mold.Folks at Hassett Ace Hardware Store say because of the fires they're selling 10-times more masks and respirators than normal this time of year."Those products come in, our receiving teams have been pulling that out as quickly as they can, and it's selling as it hits the floor," said Eric Hasset, with Hassett Ace Hardware Store.A number of hardware stores from the North Bay all the way down to the Peninsula have reported selling out.Some residents are now turning to websites such as Amazon for a quick one-day turnaround.