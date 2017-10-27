Smoke from SJ fire visible for miles - WATCH LIVE

Crews are battling a four-alarm fire that's burning in the foothills on the east side of San Jose. The fire is near Pleasant Acres Drive and Klein Road, right behind Evergreen Islamic Center.San Jose Fire Captain Daniel Vegas says the fire first began in a trailer on the property. It's now burning in a yard full of old cars and other vehicles and is threatening nearby homes.Vegas says several propane tanks have exploded and other cars and structures have caught fire.Thick, acrid smoke is visible throughout the South Bay.According to Vegas, a major concern is embers in the smoke that are causing fires. He says crews are patrolling the areas to make sure hot spots are put out.