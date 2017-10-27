HOUSE FIRE

Smoke from SJ fire visible for miles - WATCH LIVE

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews are battling fire in San Jose that's sending a huge plume of black smoke into the air. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews are battling a four-alarm fire that's burning in the foothills on the east side of San Jose. The fire is near Pleasant Acres Drive and Klein Road, right behind Evergreen Islamic Center.

WATCH LIVE: Plume of smoke visible from SJ fire

San Jose Fire Captain Daniel Vegas says the fire first began in a trailer on the property. It's now burning in a yard full of old cars and other vehicles and is threatening nearby homes.

Vegas says several propane tanks have exploded and other cars and structures have caught fire.


Thick, acrid smoke is visible throughout the South Bay.

According to Vegas, a major concern is embers in the smoke that are causing fires. He says crews are patrolling the areas to make sure hot spots are put out.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firehouse fireSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSE FIRE
Structures go up in flames in East San Jose
Santa Rosa newlyweds lose home, wedding gifts in fires night after returning from honeymoon
North Bay fires may bring housing crisis of epic proportions
Several injured after fire breaks out at San Francisco home
More house fire
Top Stories
Oakland Tech may face punishment for allowing Marshawn Lynch to practice
Suspect charged with multiple arson counts in Bear Fire
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
Trump responds to Tom Steyer urging impeachment
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area bead extravaganza
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
SoCal boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
Show More
Nearly half of Santa Rosa schools reopen as fires nearly contained
Man taps on glass, gets scared by 'shark attack'
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
CA congresswoman describes harassment ordeal in online video
Record jury verdict in San Francisco tenant case
More News
Top Video
Suspect charged with multiple arson counts in Bear Fire
Oakland Tech may face punishment for allowing Marshawn Lynch to practice
Nearly half of Santa Rosa schools reopen as fires nearly contained
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
More Video