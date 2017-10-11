NORTH BAY FIRES

Smoky skies causing stores to run out of protective masks in San Jose

This is an image of masks on sale at the ACE Hardware store in San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday. Oct. 11, 2017. (KGO-TV )

by Chris Nguyen
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Raging wildfires in the North Bay have filled Bay Area skies with smoke causing some stores in San Jose to start running out of protective masks and respirators.

ABC7 News was at the Hassett Ace Hardware Store in San Jose as people stopped by to pick up supplies.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

One of the more popular items is the N-95 respirator, which is designed to protect and filter out at least 95-percent of certain non-oil based particles such as dust and mold.

Hassett Ace Hardware Store employees told ABC7 News that because of the fires they're selling 10 times more masks and respirators than normal this time of year. "Those products come in, our receiving teams have been pulling that out as quickly as they can, and it's selling as it hits the floor," Hassett Ace Hardware Store employee Eric Hasset said.

IMPORTANT: 380 people are still listed as missing in Sonoma County. Officials hope some have been found, but have just not yet been reported as found. If you know someone who was missing but no longer is please call the Sonoma County Emergency Operations Center at 707-565-3856

A number of hardware stores from the North Bay all the way down to the Peninsula have reported selling out. Some residents are now turning to websites such as Amazon for a quick one-day turnaround.

PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
IMPORTANT: If you are in need of resources, shelter, or assistance please click here -- and we will continue to update this page for resources and complete updates on road closures, school closures, and evacuation orders.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firebrush firefirefightersevacuationwildfireNorth Bay FiressmokeSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
VIDEOS: Fast-moving wildfires overwhelm various locations in North Bay
PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
NORTH BAY FIRES
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
VIDEO: Sky7 over destroyed homes, businesses in Santa Rosa
North Bay fires: By the numbers
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
PG&E source believes downed power lines, blown transformers started deadly North Bay fires
All of Calistoga under mandatory evacuation order
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
Pets are top priority for some North Bay fire evacuees
Elite Napa winery destroyed by fire although valley of vineyards spared
VIDEO: Sky7 over destroyed homes, businesses in Santa Rosa
Fire officials say 285 people missing in wake of North Bay fires
Mandatory evacuations issued in Geyserville as fire battles continue
Show More
Cars trying to flee fire in Sonoma County stuck in traffic
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
ABC7 News weather forecast: High fire danger, poor air quality
Family says woman killed in fire at Santa Rosa mobile home park
Townhall meeting helps prepare North Bay residents amid wildfires
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2017 in San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
More Photos