'SNL' skewers Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over guns in schools

MARK OSBORNE
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was the target of "Saturday Night Live"'s Weekend Update this week after her rambling interview on "60 Minutes" last Sunday earned her widespread condemnation.

Cast member Kate McKinnon played the role of DeVos, as she stumbled through an interview on gun control and guns in schools.

When asked by Colin Jost why she is "the most-protested member" of the Trump administration, she came up with a simple answer.

"I think it's because I don't do a good job and I can't because I don't know how," McKinnon's DeVos answers.

McKinnon commented she was trying to make sure "all schools are safe learning environments for guns."

"I may not be good on camera, but behind the scenes my ideas are much worse," she added.

DeVos received widespread criticism for her confirmation hearing in January 2017, including a line about why a teacher in Wyoming would need a gun.

"I would imagine there is probably a gun in a school to protect from potential grizzlies," DeVos responded.

In last Sunday's "60 Minutes" interview, DeVos clung awkwardly to her talking points, admitted she hadn't been to underperforming schools and ignored a question about Parkland student protests over guns, saying "they want a variety of things."

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
SF supervisor raises questions about massive fire
Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested
DRONEVIEW7 surveys San Francisco North Beach fire damage
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
VIDEO: Massive fire erupts at building in SF's North Beach
Heads shaved in Oakland to benefit kids fighting cancer
Yountville event helps raise money for Pathway Home victims
Some wanted Florida school shooter committed in 2016
Show More
Irish dancers entertain at Stanford benefit for Ronald McDonald House
FIU to hold moment of silence honoring bridge collapse victims
Sinkhole causes traffic delays in Alameda's Posey Tube
Man trying to do good deed stabs would-be robber in Oakland
Lanes reopen after shooting on I-80 in Hercules
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos