SOCIETY

$522M Mega Millions jackpot winner bought ticket at Ernie's Liquor in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

Winner winner chicken dinner! Everyone is feeling like a winner at Ernie's Liquor in San Jose, where the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold. (KGO-TV)

by Amanda del Castillio
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Everyone is feeling like a winner at Ernie's Liquor in San Jose, where the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold.

The store is located right off of South White Road.

If you've recently purchased a mega millions ticket there in the past few days, you may be the lucky winner of $522 million.

The owner told ABC7 News that this is the first time a winner has hit the jackpot at Ernie's.

In case you missed Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 with a Megaball of 20.

"I'm so happy," said owner Kewal Sachdev.

Out of the 44 states plus Washington DC and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the only winning jackpot ticket was purchased in the Bay Area.

Plenty of people said they should have bought their tickets at Ernie's.

Lottery officials say winners have one year to claim their jackpot.

For more stories, photos, and video on the Mega Millions, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymega millionsjackpotmoneysmall businessSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New York man proposes with a 'corny' message on family farm
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
More Society
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News