4TH OF JULY

10,000 fireworks explode over San Francisco for July 4th

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Red, white, and blue is all over Pier 39 where crowds gathered for the 2018 San Francisco fireworks display.

At least one person attempted their own fireworks show. This is not only dangerous but illegal with offenders facing possible fines or even jail time.

WATCH LIVE: San Francisco fireworks show glows above the Bay

The company behind the display says the fireworks will be set off from two sets of barges, one near Pier 39 and another from Aquatic Park.

The show's pyrotechnics expert tells ABC7 News he's been working on Fourth of July fireworks shows in San Francisco for the past 25 years and for him it's still a thrill.

"It's pretty exhilarating. It's exciting to entertain millions of people on the Fourth of July. It's a pretty special day for us," said producer Jeff Thomas. "And it's not a bad boat ride on the water either."

A total of about 10,000 fireworks will burst into the sky over San Francisco. The show is expected to last a half hour.

For more stories, photos, and video on the Fourth of July, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyholidayjuly 4th4th of july4th of july eventfireworkswhere you liveSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
4TH OF JULY
South Bay fireworks show not impacted by Mineta San Jose Airport flights
VIDEO: Fireworks fight through fog for fabulous 4th of July in Bay Area
Thousands head to Santa Cruz to celebrate America beachside
San Jose's Rose, White and Blue Parade kicks off July 4th festivities
More 4th of july
SOCIETY
South Bay fireworks show not impacted by Mineta San Jose Airport flights
Thousands head to Santa Cruz to celebrate America beachside
San Jose's Rose, White and Blue Parade kicks off July 4th festivities
Teeny tiny quadruplets headed home for 4th of July
More Society
Top Stories
VIDEO: Fireworks fight through fog for fabulous 4th of July in Bay Area
Warriors' Steph Curry, wife Ayesha welcome baby to the world
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Meet 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Alameda County Fair
San Jose's Rose, White and Blue Parade kicks off July 4th festivities
People turning to vet to drug pets for holiday fireworks
Church puts Baby Jesus in cage as immigration protest
Air quality concerns linger as wildfires rage
Show More
Moraga hosts special filmmaking camp for extraordinary minds
Man robs Fresno mini mart with plastic bag
East Bay family says beloved pet was killed by trainer's dog
Protecting your family from ticks
Here's how to shield your home from wildfires
More News