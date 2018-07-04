10,000 fireworks set to explode over San Francisco for July 4th

Red, white, and blue is all over Pier 39 where crowds are already gathering as patriotic pride takes center stage.At least one person attempted their own fireworks show. This is not only dangerous but illegal with offenders facing possible fines or even jail time.Wednesday's legal fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.The company behind the display says the fireworks will be set off from two sets of barges, one near Pier 39 and another from Aquatic Park.The show's pyrotechnics expert tells ABC7 News he's been working on Fourth of July fireworks shows in San Francisco for the past 25 years and for him it's still a thrill."It's pretty exhilarating. It's exciting to entertain millions of people on the Fourth of July. It's a pretty special day for us," said producer Jeff Thomas. "And it's not a bad boat ride on the water either."A total of about 10,000 fireworks will burst into the sky over San Francisco. The show is expected to last a half hour.