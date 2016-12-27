HOLIDAY

11-year-old boy receives adoption certificate for Christmas
"I think we hope that people will learn that love is love," Janelle Rice said of her son being adopted by his step-dad. (Janelle Rice/Facebook)

Landon Rice had a Christmas to remember when he received an amazing gift from his step-dad.

In a video posted to Facebook by Landon's mother, Janelle Rice, the 11-year-old is seen opening a gift on Christmas morning. The gift was a frame with a certificate of adoption from his step-father Daniel Rice. Overcome with emotion, Landon begins to cry and is embraced by Daniel.

Janelle Rice is Landon's biological mother, and she began dating her now husband, Daniel, when Landon was 5 months old.

"Daniel took Landon in as if he were his own, and never treated him any differently from day one." Janelle Rice told ABC News via email.

Since the video was posted on Christmas morning it has been viewed over 11 million times and has been shared over 170,000 times.

Janelle Rice said of the attention the video has received, "I think we hope that people will learn that love is love - by blood, marriage or connection, and to some people, a small act (such as a step-parent adoption) actually means the entire world."
