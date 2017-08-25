SOCIETY

11-year-old Bronx girl burned by boiling water honored at block party

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ Burkett reports on a neighborhood coming together for Jamoni Merritt, who was badly burned when boiling water was poured on her during a sleepover.

By
MORRISANIA, Bronx --
The 11-year-old New York City girl who was badly burned when boiling water was poured on her during a sleepover is the special guest at a block party in the Bronx Thursday.

The neighborhood is coming together for Jamoni Merritt, who said she was looking forward to stepping out and enjoying the festivities.

She said she is thrilled about being honored at the annual neighborhood block party on Finley Avenue in the Morrisania section, which is a celebration for the brave, resilient young girl who is bouncing back, no question about it.

She was upbeat and smiling the whole time she spoke with reporter NJ Burkett on Wednesday, telling him she can't dwell on what happened to her.

"I can't be angry," she said. "I have to be happy."

RELATED: Girl burned by boiling water at sleepover released from hospital

She suffered second- and third-degree burns across her shoulders and 85 percent of her face after she was the victim of an apparent prank from a 12-year-old girl who allegedly splashed the boiling water on her during a sleepover in the middle of the night.

"I started jumping, 'It's hot! It's hot! It's hot!'" she said. "And then she was like, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry. It was by accident. No, it was by accident.'...That's no accident. You don't play like that."

Watch more of our interview with Jamoni here:

EMBED More News Videos

In this web extra, Jamoni Merritt talks about being burned by boiling water during a sleepover in the Bronx borough of New York City.


The girl was charged as a juvenile, but Merritt and her mother want others charged, like the girl's parents, who didn't call 911 for 90 minutes.

"I would not have been as angry if the mother came to me as a mother and told me exactly what happened the right way," mom Ebony Merritt said. "Instead of covering it up and have my daughter sit there for an hour and a half."

If her recovery goes well, doctors say the scars will heal and her face will return to her natural color. A huge crowd is expected at the block party, with all kinds of events planned for the kids.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyburn injuriesbullyingsleeppartyu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
11-year-old girl burned during sleepover: 'I can't be angry'
NY girl burned by boiling water at sleepover released from hospital
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
SOCIETY
High fives bring smiles to people in Chicago, across U.S.
Hiker struck by lightning in Sierra Nevada recovering
Numbers drawn in second biggest Powerball jackpot ever!
Winner comes forward for $758.7 million Powerball jackpot
More Society
Top Stories
Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 3 storm
Bail set for far-right activist Kyle Chapman
Political rallies to alter weekend transit schedules in SF
Meeting held to discuss fate of Urban Shield program
Silicon Valley Pride takes over downtown this weekend
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
FULL LIST: Traffic impact for SF right-wing rallies, counter protests
Free rides offered on SMART trains for opening day
Show More
What makes a storm 'tropical?'
Hurricane to bring 'large-scale' damage; FEMA chief 'afraid' residents won't leave
NASA releases footage of Harvey from space
VIDEO: The group behind Saturday's lightning-rod rally in SF
Mom finds 18 baby rattlesnakes in children's playhouse
More News
Top Video
Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 3 storm
What makes a storm 'tropical?'
NASA releases footage of Harvey from space
Tickets sellout for Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco
More Video