2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade in San Francisco on ABC7 -- WATCH LIVE

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 is bringing you live coverage of the St. Patrick's Day Parade in San Francisco right now. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney is hosting the annual event.

WATCH LIVE: Click here to watch ABC7's live coverage of SF's St. Patrick's Day Parade

You can watch the parade:

About San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade:

The St. Patrick's Day holiday is celebrated all over the world, and each year the city of San Francisco comes together to celebrate with a grand parade. It is one of the biggest parades in the state of California and the biggest celebration of Irish culture west of the Mississippi. 2017 marked the 166th year for this spectacular parade and ABC7's Michael Finney was there with full coverage of the day's events.

This year's theme was: Passing on Traditions. And that's exactly what it did. In fact, the tradition of holding a parade on St. Patrick's Day actually started in the United States. Each year in San Francisco it provides the community with joy, fun, and plenty of Irish culture. This year with retired SFPD Deputy Chief and Bay Area Irish Community activist Diarmuid Philpott at the helm as the Parade Grand Marshal. Parade viewers in San Francisco and ABC7 viewers at home were treated to more than a hundred colorful floats, Irish Dance Troupes, and Marching Bands.
In addition, all in attendance were offered an opportunity for deeper insight into Irish cultures and traditions. This year's festival featured both cultural and exhibitor booths, a variety of traditional Irish foods and beverages, Irish Dancing, live music, and plenty for the whole family to do.

This year's Grand Marshal for the 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade:

Grand Marshal Diarmuid Philpott was born in Newmarket, in County Cork, Ireland. After completing High School Diarmuid came to California in 1958. He signed up for the draft and did his basic training at Fort Ord. He later married his love, Mary, and had three wonderful children. Diarmuid entered the San Francisco Police Department in 1964 where he had a very successful career. All three children including his son-In-law followed in his footsteps and currently work at the SF Police Department. Since his retirement he spends most of his time with his seven grandchildren and serving the Irish Community across the Bay Area. He has been a leader to many Irish Organizations and is best recognized for his work with the United States House of Representatives, the Senate of the State of California, board of Supervisors of San Francisco, and the N.A.A.C.P.

