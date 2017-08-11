SOCIETY

3,300 students to receive new backpacks, school supplies from San Jose charity

Children at school supply giveaway at Sacred Heart Community Service, San Jose, California, Friday, January 7, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Happening today in the South Bay, more than 3,000 students will pick out new backpacks and school supplies.

This program at Sacred Heart Community Service has grown so much in the last decade. In 2005, they gave out 1,000 backpacks, today they'll be giving out 3,300. The need had been growing over the past few years but it seems to be plateauing. It appears many families are leaving Silicon Valley.

"You know we have heard from school districts, parents leaving the area because it's just too expensive to live here," said Jill Mitsch, Sacred Heart Community Service.

Kids have appointments where they'll come in and pick out their own backpack and get some school supplies, like pens, pencils, calculators, paper, erasers and then check out.

Schools are asking for more -- in 2005 the backpacks had 10 items inside, but because of budget cuts at schools, it's now it's up to 21 items for the high school students.

Click here if you would like to help and donate to Sacred Heart.
